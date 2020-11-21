Ed-Itorial: Is Tulane mired in mediocrity?

Ed-itorial: Could a close look at the Saints help Tulane overcome a catastrophic loss to Tulsa?

With yet another devastating loss this season, this time a 30-24 double overtime loss at Tulsa, can the Tulane Green Wave bounce back with a bang when American Athletic Conference rival Memphis comes calling at Yulman Stadium come Dec. 5?

Or will the “Greenies” find themselves simply treading water for the remainder of the season and beyond?

Perhaps an solution to Tulane’s recent misfortune can be found by closely examining the NFL team that plays in their same city.

WGNO sports director Ed Daniels shares his take in this week’s ‘Ed-Itorial’ and is then joined by WGNO sports reporters Jori Parys and Richie Mills to discuss Tulane’s pathway to success.