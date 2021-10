NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Following Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward's announcement, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that the City of New Orleans will suspend its mask mandate for most public spaces, effective this Friday, Oct. 29th.

The mask mandate will remain in place for all K-12 schools and healthcare facilities throughout Orleans Parish. Masks will also still be required for use of public transportation as detailed in the federal guidelines, for all residents ages 2 and older.