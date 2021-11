NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On November 24, 2021, the NOPD’s Homicide Unit and Violent Offenders Warrant Squad arrested Dalton C. Bennett Jr. in the investigation of a homicide on July 20, 2021, at the intersection of Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way and Josephine Street.

Through the course of the investigation, Bennett was developed and positively identified as the perpetrator in this incident, and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bennett.