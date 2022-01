BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State lawmakers wrap up their redistricting roadshow Thursday with a final stop at the state Capitol. They have traveled throughout the state from Shreveport to Thibodaux to collect public opinion on how to redraw the legislative, BESE, and Supreme Court maps. It is required under law to create new maps every 10 years with the release of census data.

A special redistricting session starts Feb. 1 and cannot extend past the 20th. Lawmakers are going to debate several key points while redrawing these maps. The Public Affairs Research (PAR) Council of Louisiana released a recent report explaining some of the challenges legislators are up against in these debates over maps.