SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— The WGNO News team was live in Slidell for Christmas Under the Stars.

Here is a look at what is happening at Griffith Park as the City of Slidell celebrates the 33rd annual Christmas Under the Stars.

It is a celebration of twinkling lights, festive decorations, life-size Christmas Cottages, and other family fun. The 2021 holiday celebration is four nights, December 3, 4, 10, and 11, 6-9 p.m. each evening.

Admission to all displays and activities is free to the public.