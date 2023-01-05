Mardi Gras Parade Routes

Carnival Season is upon us, and no one does it like NOLA! From the Twelfth Night to Fat Tuesday, WGNO has you covered for all things Mardi Gras. See 2023 parade routes below!
Friday, January 6
French Quarter
Uptown New Orleans
Saturday, January 7
Covington, LA
Mandeville, LA
Saturday, January 28
Marigny
Sunday, January 29
Friday, February 3
French Quarter
Slidell, LA
Saturday, February 4
French Quarter
Slidell, LA
Sunday, February 5
French Quarter
Metairie, LA
Slidell, LA
Marigny
Pearl River, LA
Friday, February 10
French Quarter
Metairie, LA
Uptown New Orleans
Mandeville, LA
Saturday, February 11
Metairie, LA
Uptown New Orleans
- Legion of Mars at 11:30 a.m.
- Krewe of Pontchartrain at 1 p.m.
- Krewe of Choctaw to follow
- Krewe of Freret to follow
- Knights of Sparta at 5:30 p.m.
- Krewe of Pygmalion to follow
Slidell, LA
Madisonville, LA
Covington, LA
Chalmette, LA
Abita Springs, LA
Sunday, February 12
French Quarter
Uptown New Orleans
- The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m.
- Krewe of Carrollton to follow
- Krewe of King Arthur to follow
Slidell, LA
Tuesday, February 14
West Bank
Wednesday, February 15
Uptown New Orleans
Thursday, February 16
Uptown New Orleans
Friday, February 17
French Quarter
Uptown New Orleans
Slidell, LA
Saturday, February 18
Uptown New Orleans
West Bank
Mid-City
Bush, LA
Kenner, LA
Sunday, February 19
Metairie, LA
Uptown New Orleans
- Krewe of Okeanos at 11 a.m.
- Krewe of Mid-City to follow
- Krewe of Thoth at 12 p.m.
- Krewe of Bacchus at 5:15 p.m.
Monday, February 20 (Lundi Gras)
Metairie, LA
Uptown New Orleans
Tuesday, February 21 (Mardi Gras)
Metairie, LA
Uptown New Orleans
- Krewe of Zulu at 8 a.m.
- Krewe of Rex at 10 a.m.
- Krewe of Elks Orleans to follow
- Krewe of Crescent City to follow
Covington, LA
Folsom, LA
Saturday, February 25
Mandeville, LA
Sunday, February 26
