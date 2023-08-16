NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Yaka Mein, a beef noodle soup of Chinese origin made with a Creole flair.

It’s not your average ramen.

Originally called “Ol’ Sober,” the dish made its way to America in the 1800s by way of Chinese immigrants coming into the country to build roads.

It landed in California and slowly made its way to the South, where the African American culture in the Big Easy adopted it.

Liz Williams with the Southern Food and Beverage Museum interviewed Winston Ho, a UNO graduate student who has spent time researching the Chinese cultural influence on New Orleans.

He said his theory is that Yaka Mein began as an improvised noodle soup, made up of ingredients that were immediately available to people at the time and not authentic Chinese flavors.

To construct the dish, all one needs is beef broth, any type of protein, spaghetti noodles and green onions. A good bowl of Yaka Mein is incomplete without the boiled egg.

That’s just the basic go-to ingredients. Anyone can put a spin on the dish by adding spice, adding different proteins or anything else just to make it their own.

And that’s just what Chef Linda Green, also known as ” The Yaka Mein Queen,” did.

Green can be found at almost every New Orleans festival, selling her many styles of the famed dish. Her menu includes the original as well as oyster Yaka Mein, vegetarian Yaka Mein, shrimp and beef Yaka Mein, shrimp Yaka mein, alligator Yaka mein, and duck Yaka mein.

Green says her contribution to the staple dish is the secret spice blend she adds to the “juice.”

Some may look at Yaka Mein as just another street food, while others see it as much more.

It can be a welcome to the city, a family dinner, the only meal you can afford or even a cure after a night out on Bourbon Street.

No matter the weather, a bowl of Yaka Mein is always what you need.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories