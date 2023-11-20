NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Will the Rolling Stones play Jazz Fest in 2024? Several fan sites are speculating that they will be performing at Jazz Fest on May 2.

According to Rolling Stones fan sites, the band will be touring from April 28, 2024, through July 17, 2024. The Rolling Stones have yet to confirm those tour dates. On a few sites, it’s reported that the band will be in New Orleans on May 2, 2024, which coincides with “Locals Thursday” for the second week of Jazz Fest.

Jazz Fest announced that they will be adding an additional Thursday to this year’s Jazz Fest, making the popular festival eight days over two weeks instead of just seven. Fan sites believe that the additional day is indeed to accommodate The Rolling Stones coming to perform. So, mark your calendars, just in case these rumors do in fact come to fruition.

You may remember that The Rolling Stones were set to play Jazz Fest in 2019, but front man Mick Jagger needed heart surgery. The band later came to perform in October of 2019 at the Superdome instead. Then the Rolling Stones were scheduled to play Jazz Fest in 2021, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rolling Stones just released their first studio album in 18 years, “Hackney Diamonds.”

WGNO reached out to Jazz Fest spokespeople for a statement on The Rolling Stones, but so far, no word back yet.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts