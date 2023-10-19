At First United Methodist Church in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Are you ready for some pumpkin picking?

The place to pick some of the season’s best is Slidell.

And it’s at First United Methodist Church in Slidell.

That’s where WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is hanging out.

The address is 433 Erlanger Ave. in Slidell.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories