NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, Sept. 2, superstar Garth Brooks will perform in the Superdome at the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff show.

On Friday, Sept. 1, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez asked Brooks about the concert, and touched a heartstring.

With millions of records sold, decade after decade, Brooks is one of the best-selling artists of all-time, and he showed a different side when asked about his songs.

The last time Brooks played in Louisiana at Tiger Stadium in 2021, he caused a “Garth Quake,” with fans screaming with earthquake-like proportions. Now, it is his turn to perform for his first time ever at the Superdome.

“It is Louisiana. This place is nuts,” Brooks said.

He went on to say, “This is one of the greatest structures on the planet. One of the most famous structures on the planet that I haven’t played. I get kind of geeked out. It makes you giddy to come and play at the Superdome to say you did.”

Brooks knows he is being welcomed with open arms to headline the Sugar Bowl’s Country Kickoff show.

“It is a constant party and no one is a stranger here, and that is what makes it fun especially when you play music,” Brooks said.

He says he’s working on a new album, but fans can expect to hear song after song from his greatest hits collection.

“Is there a song, Garth that when you go stage that makes you tear up and get super sentimental about it, every time you perform it?” Lopez asked.

“The song that always gets you is the one you rarely do, and for me it is one called, ‘All American Kid,’ and it talks about a kid going off to war and coming back. When you hit the line, he saluted, red, white and blue, you go woah, you just ugly cry in front of these people,” Brooks said.

Playing in the Superdome could not only bring his fans tears of joy, but also Brooks himself!

“I’m around my people here. They take care of me, and no matter what you all make me feel like it’s the best show,” Brooks said.

All the fun begins tomorrow with live performances at Champions Square at 12:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, followed by Louisiana’s own, Lainey Wilson, and then headliner Brooks hits the stage around 9:00 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts