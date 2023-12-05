Emmy Award for Writer goes to WGNO NEWS

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — And the Emmy goes to…

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

Bill Wood won the Emmy in the category of Writer. It’s for a compilation of his work that Wood calls: “Bill Wood if He Could.”

It’s a collection of his TV stories over the last year.

The stories include one about World War II veteran and vacuum cleaner entrepreneur David Oreck.

David Oreck died earlier this year just before his one-hundredth birthday.

The Emmy was awarded from the Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards.

They were handed out in a ceremony Saturday night in Hollywood, Florida.

Among the stories, this one about the world’s tallest stalk of okra, grown in a New Orleans backyard.

And also, this TV tale about the mayor’s race in Folsom, Louisiana. Both candidates had the same name.

And so the race and the story is, Willie versus Willie.

