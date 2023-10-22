NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s that time of the year when your dentist clutches their pearls! And there’s no shortage of fun Halloween events around the New Orleans metro area this year.
From around New Orleans and beyond, WGNO put together a list of this year’s local Halloween events.
Check out the free events
Boo Carrè Halloween Haunt
The French Market, 1100 N Peters St., New Orleans, LA 70116
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Halloween Fest
The Riverwalk Outlets, 500 Port of New Orleans Pl., New Orleans, LA 70130
Saturday, Oct. 21
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nunez Community College Trunk-or-Treat
Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Rd., Chalmette, LA 70043
Tuesday, Oct. 24
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
St. John the Baptist Parish Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat
Regala Gym, 200 Regala Park Rd., Reserve, LA 70084
Thursday, Oct. 26
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat
6017 Camphor St., Metairie, LA 70003
Sunday, Oct. 29
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers 5th Annual Trunk-or-Treat Night Out Against Crime
Hammond Westside Montessori, 2600 PFC Matthew E. Wildes St., Hammond, LA 70403
Tuesday, Oct. 31
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Don’t forget the classics
Audubon Boo at the Zoo
The Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70118
Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023,
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets start at $38 and can be purchased on the Audubon Zoo’s website.
For the adults
Brews and Boos
New Orleans City Amusement Park, 7 Victory Ave., New Orleans, LA 70124
Friday, Oct. 27 to Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
With general admission tickets starting at $35, those interested in purchasing them can visit the City Park’s website.
