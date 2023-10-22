NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s that time of the year when your dentist clutches their pearls! And there’s no shortage of fun Halloween events around the New Orleans metro area this year.

From around New Orleans and beyond, WGNO put together a list of this year’s local Halloween events.

Check out the free events

Boo Carrè Halloween Haunt

The French Market, 1100 N Peters St., New Orleans, LA 70116 Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Halloween Fest

The Riverwalk Outlets, 500 Port of New Orleans Pl., New Orleans, LA 70130

Saturday, Oct. 21

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nunez Community College Trunk-or-Treat

Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Rd., Chalmette, LA 70043 Tuesday, Oct. 24 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Parish Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat

Regala Gym, 200 Regala Park Rd., Reserve, LA 70084

Thursday, Oct. 26

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat

6017 Camphor St., Metairie, LA 70003

Sunday, Oct. 29

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers 5th Annual Trunk-or-Treat Night Out Against Crime

Hammond Westside Montessori, 2600 PFC Matthew E. Wildes St., Hammond, LA 70403

Tuesday, Oct. 31

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Don’t forget the classics

Audubon Boo at the Zoo

The Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70118

Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023,

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $38 and can be purchased on the Audubon Zoo’s website.

For the adults

Brews and Boos

New Orleans City Amusement Park, 7 Victory Ave., New Orleans, LA 70124

Friday, Oct. 27 to Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

With general admission tickets starting at $35, those interested in purchasing them can visit the City Park’s website.

