BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — In the words of the late, great blues legend B.B. King “Blues is a tonic for whatever ails you. I could play the blues and then not be blue anymore.”

Blue is the last thing you would feel at the 2023 Blues and Heritage Festival in Bogalusa.

Happening Friday, Sept. 29, the WGNO crew will be live from Cassidy Park to showcase all things festival-related. From the sounds of some Louisiana-grown bands to the home-cooked, feel-good food vendors, fest-goers will leave with a piece of Louisiana’s southern soul.

Upon entry, you will get a glance at the festival poster, created by artist and Bogalusa native, Jessica Williams who says her art is a love letter to the sights, sounds and sensation that makes Bogalusa extraordinary.

The fest began in 2012 after the construction of the main stage. A group of individuals partnered together to create the fest, According to Executive Chair Michelle Good, the group discovered that another Blues icon, Professor Longhair, was born and raised in Bogalusa.

“The music is what brings everybody together, and we are so blessed to have everybody that will continue to come back and enjoy what the park has to offer,” said Good.

LBJ and Amy will be live during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. show previewing the two-day festival and all that it has to offer.

