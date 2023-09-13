NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you love reality TV, then you will be excited for the upcoming seasons of “The Golden Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked with Bachelor Nation royalty JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who found love on TV on the 12th season of “The Bachelorette.”

Fletcher and Rodgers said, “I do,” a year ago, now the famous couple is saying, “I do” want to watch the brand-new ABC show, “The Golden Bachelor” premiering Sept. 28 on ABC’s WGNO-TV.

“Can I tell you, I have not been more excited for a show then ‘The Golden Bachelor.’ I saw the cast of the women on the show,” Fletcher said.

That’s saying a lot coming from reality TV royalty.

“When you come off a reality show, you’re definitely in the honeymoon stage, but you come out of the honeymoon stage real quick,” Rodgers said.

“I’m definitely enjoying this stage. There’s just this bond, this unspoken bond. A deeper love, a deeper connection,” Fletcher said.

Since the show, Fletcher and Rodgers’ family has grown with two fur babies, Jagger and Jackson.

“Our dogs are our whole world, our whole life. We live to make them happy. We love to see them happy,” Fletcher said.

The couple teamed up with Purina, putting together an everyday adventure guide for dogs, and they love to serve their dogs Purina Prime Bits.

“Every dog owner knows when you say park or walk. It is like the best day of their lives, makes their day,” the couple said.

Their dogs love the beach just like fellow ‘Bachelor’ stars who hit the beach for the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Next time Fletcher and Rodgers are in New Orleans, they’ve promised their furry family some doggie treats.

“They would crush some beignets. That would be a treat. They’d ask for them over and over again,” the couple said.

Now that’s puppy love.

Both “The Golden Bachelor” and “Bachelor In Paradise” air on Sept. 28 on WGNO-TV.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts