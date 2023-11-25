NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Money, money, money, there never seems to be enough, especially during the holidays. The holiday season can be a stressful time for shoppers, especially on a budget. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked with TV personality Maria Menounos about the best ways to save.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money on anything, generally never,” TV personality Maria Menounos said.

Menounos calls herself a VIP, a value interested person.

“I can wear an outfit from Walmart or Forever 21 and everyone is going to think it is expensive. It is the way you wear it, the way you style things,” she said.

Finding good deals she says isn’t hard. One deal she’s super interested in is Straight Talk Wireless’ plan that gives you a free Walmart membership.

“Walmart Plus members are saving $1,300 a year. When you sign up, you’ll receive free same-day delivery of groceries to your doorstep. Additionally, you’ll enjoy savings on gas and early holiday deals,” she said.

The importance of finding deals hits close to home for Menounos.

“I’ve had to cancel Christmas before. I know that sounds Grinchy, but when my mom was sick with stage 4 brain cancer, I had to choose taking care of her,” she said.

She said part of being a smart shopper is prioritizing.

“There are so many things that are marketed to us. You need this, you need that, you really can keep it simple,” she said.

