NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Like algebra, English and Louisiana history, Louisiana students learn the anatomy of an automobile.

It’s Car Mechanic Class.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood goes back to school.

Ally Bellvie is a student of Car Mechanic Class. She took the road trip that takes a year and a half to travel from motor to muffler.

One of her teachers is Mark Marquette.

Marquette is the one-time gas station guy turned mechanic turned teacher.

The plan to pass it forward moves into motion because the Urban League of Louisiana is behind the wheel.

Ronnie King, Jr. says, “it gives the opportunity to hire people who work and live in the community they actually serve.”

