THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — It’s a bakery on the bayou.

On the menu is hope.

In fact, Hope is one of the bakers who’s here to serve you.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood gets a recommendation from Hope.

Hope says the sandwiches should be on your menu.

Hope is here.

And so is Caroline.

They’re graduates of what’s called Bridge to Independence. It’s a program at Nicholls State University for people with Down syndrome and autism.

Bridge to Independence delivers desserts and college diplomas and connections to the kind of life that’s a real success.

