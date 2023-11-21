NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Looking to spend some quality time with your family and friends this Thanksgiving, but aren’t too keen on cooking?

WGNO has you covered. Cooking can sometimes be an added stressor to the busy holiday season.

So, WGNO put together a list of restaurants in the Greater New Orleans area that are open on Thanksgiving Day and serving up special feasts for the holiday.

Sit back, relax and be present in the moment…and let someone else do the cooking!

King Brasserie

From 11 p.m. to 8 p.m., King Brasserie will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Feast” with a special menu for the event, according to its website.

521 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

Jack Rose

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Jack Rose will be offering a four-course “Thanksgiving Prix Fixe” menu with the option to add an additional wine pairing. For more information, visit the Jack Rose website.

2031 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

Tujague’s Restaurant

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tujague’s Restaurant is offering a three-course Thanksgiving meal with two choices of appetizers, four choices of a main course and a dessert. For more information about reservations and pricing, visit the Tujague’s Restaurant website.

429 Decatur St., New Orleans

Compère Lapin

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Compère Lapin is offering a three-course family-style lunch with a Caribbean-Louisiana flair. To see what’s on the menu, visit the Compère Lapin website.

535 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

Couvant

Couvant is serving a three-course “Nola-style” meal that includes a choice of appetizer, entree and dessert from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To see what’s on the menu, visit the Couvant website.

317 Magazine St., New Orleans

Tchefuncte’s

This Madisonville restaurant is offering a three-course meal as well as a selection of cocktails and shareables from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about what’s on the menu and reservations, visit the Tchefuncte’s website.

407 St. Tammany St., Madisonville

Ralph’s on the Park

Ralph’s on the Park is serving up a three-course Thanksgiving meal with a choice of appetizer, entree and dessert, as well as a kid’s menu from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Ralph’s on the Park website.

900 City Park Ave., New Orleans

Red Fish Grill

Red Fish Grill is offering a Thanksgiving buffet complete with soup, salads, seafood, a carving station, entrees, sides, desserts and children’s plates. For more information about the food, pricing and reservations, visit the Red Fish Grill website.

115 Bourbon St., New Orleans

Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House is offering a four-course Thanksgiving menu. According to their website, the Thanksgiving meal is reservation only.

6262 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans

Dab’s Bistro

This Metairie restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and serving up a three-course Thanksgiving feast. To see what’s on the menu, visit the Dab’s Bistro website.

3401 North Hullen St., Metairie

Mister Mao

Mister Mao will be seating guests at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a special three-course Thanksgiving menu. For more information about reservations and pricing, visit the Mister Mao website.

4501 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

A Tavola Restaurant & Wine Bar

A Tavola Restaurant & Wine Bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For information about reservations, visit the A Tavola website.

3413 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

Boulevard American Bistro

Boulevard American Bistro is serving a three-course prix-fixe menu on in addition to its regular menu at all four locations on Thanksgiving Day. To see hours for each location and what’s on the Thanksgiving menu, visit the Boulevard website.

4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

5171 Citrus Blvd., Elmwood

534 St. Louis St., New Orleans

70340 LA-21, Covington

Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon

Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon is serving a “traditional Thanksgiving meal” on Thanksgiving Day complete with fried turkey, crawfish jalapeno cornbread and mustard greens. For more information, visit the Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon website.

4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Starting at 11 a.m., Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will be offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu and a three-course children’s menu in addition to its full dinner menu. For more information, visit the Fleming’s website.

3064 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie

Milano

According to the Milano Facebook page, this Houma restaurant is offering a five-course Thanksgiving buffet with seatings at 10:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

314 Belanger St., Houma

Lula Restaurant and Distillery

Lula Restaurant and Distillery is offering a four-course Thanksgiving menu that includes one specialty cocktail, as well as a limited children’s menu. For more information about the menu and reservations, visit the Lula website.

1532 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

Trenasse

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Trenasse is offering a special Thanksgiving menu in addition to its regular menu. According to the Trenasse website, reservations are “highly encouraged.”

444 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

Brennan’s

Brennan’s is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu and a children’s Thanksgiving menu from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Brennan’s website.

417 Royal St., New Orleans

Muriel’s

Muriel’s is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu on Thanksgiving Day that includes a choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. For more information, visit the Muriel’s website.

801 Chartres St., New Orleans

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts