NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Looking to spend some quality time with your family and friends this Thanksgiving, but aren’t too keen on cooking?
WGNO has you covered. Cooking can sometimes be an added stressor to the busy holiday season.
So, WGNO put together a list of restaurants in the Greater New Orleans area that are open on Thanksgiving Day and serving up special feasts for the holiday.
Sit back, relax and be present in the moment…and let someone else do the cooking!
King Brasserie
From 11 p.m. to 8 p.m., King Brasserie will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Feast” with a special menu for the event, according to its website.
- 521 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
Jack Rose
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Jack Rose will be offering a four-course “Thanksgiving Prix Fixe” menu with the option to add an additional wine pairing. For more information, visit the Jack Rose website.
- 2031 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans
Tujague’s Restaurant
From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tujague’s Restaurant is offering a three-course Thanksgiving meal with two choices of appetizers, four choices of a main course and a dessert. For more information about reservations and pricing, visit the Tujague’s Restaurant website.
- 429 Decatur St., New Orleans
Compère Lapin
From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Compère Lapin is offering a three-course family-style lunch with a Caribbean-Louisiana flair. To see what’s on the menu, visit the Compère Lapin website.
- 535 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
Couvant
Couvant is serving a three-course “Nola-style” meal that includes a choice of appetizer, entree and dessert from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To see what’s on the menu, visit the Couvant website.
- 317 Magazine St., New Orleans
Tchefuncte’s
This Madisonville restaurant is offering a three-course meal as well as a selection of cocktails and shareables from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about what’s on the menu and reservations, visit the Tchefuncte’s website.
- 407 St. Tammany St., Madisonville
Ralph’s on the Park
Ralph’s on the Park is serving up a three-course Thanksgiving meal with a choice of appetizer, entree and dessert, as well as a kid’s menu from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Ralph’s on the Park website.
- 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans
Red Fish Grill
Red Fish Grill is offering a Thanksgiving buffet complete with soup, salads, seafood, a carving station, entrees, sides, desserts and children’s plates. For more information about the food, pricing and reservations, visit the Red Fish Grill website.
- 115 Bourbon St., New Orleans
Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House is offering a four-course Thanksgiving menu. According to their website, the Thanksgiving meal is reservation only.
- 6262 Fleur De Lis Drive, New Orleans
Dab’s Bistro
This Metairie restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and serving up a three-course Thanksgiving feast. To see what’s on the menu, visit the Dab’s Bistro website.
- 3401 North Hullen St., Metairie
Mister Mao
Mister Mao will be seating guests at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a special three-course Thanksgiving menu. For more information about reservations and pricing, visit the Mister Mao website.
- 4501 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
A Tavola Restaurant & Wine Bar
A Tavola Restaurant & Wine Bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For information about reservations, visit the A Tavola website.
- 3413 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
Boulevard American Bistro
Boulevard American Bistro is serving a three-course prix-fixe menu on in addition to its regular menu at all four locations on Thanksgiving Day. To see hours for each location and what’s on the Thanksgiving menu, visit the Boulevard website.
- 4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
- 5171 Citrus Blvd., Elmwood
- 534 St. Louis St., New Orleans
- 70340 LA-21, Covington
Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon
Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon is serving a “traditional Thanksgiving meal” on Thanksgiving Day complete with fried turkey, crawfish jalapeno cornbread and mustard greens. For more information, visit the Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon website.
- 4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Starting at 11 a.m., Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will be offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu and a three-course children’s menu in addition to its full dinner menu. For more information, visit the Fleming’s website.
- 3064 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie
Milano
According to the Milano Facebook page, this Houma restaurant is offering a five-course Thanksgiving buffet with seatings at 10:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- 314 Belanger St., Houma
Lula Restaurant and Distillery
Lula Restaurant and Distillery is offering a four-course Thanksgiving menu that includes one specialty cocktail, as well as a limited children’s menu. For more information about the menu and reservations, visit the Lula website.
- 1532 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans
Trenasse
From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Trenasse is offering a special Thanksgiving menu in addition to its regular menu. According to the Trenasse website, reservations are “highly encouraged.”
- 444 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans
Brennan’s
Brennan’s is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu and a children’s Thanksgiving menu from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Brennan’s website.
- 417 Royal St., New Orleans
Muriel’s
Muriel’s is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu on Thanksgiving Day that includes a choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. For more information, visit the Muriel’s website.
- 801 Chartres St., New Orleans
