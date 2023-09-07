At Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On stage, you step back to 1973.

And you step up and into the UpStairs Lounge in the French Quarter.

The Lounge is the New Orleans gay bar where 32 men died in a fire back then.

Now, years later, a show at Jefferson Performing Arts Society is inspired.

It’s called The View UpStairs.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a front-row seat for you.

