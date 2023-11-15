With Justin Kennedy at Parkway Bakery and Tavern

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the entire Thanksgiving buffet in one bite.

It’s a tradition at Parkway Bakery & Tavern in New Orleans.

That’s where you’ll find WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood with Justin Kennedy.

Right here, Justin continues the tradition of packing the entire Thanksgiving feast into one poor boy.

It’s a meal that’s for a good cause.

That’s the Al Copeland Foundation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts