NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Sugar Bowl fans are in New Orleans for football, but the Cajun cuisine is a big plus. The Superdome is cooking up signature dishes with team-themed flair for the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies fans to feel right at home. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez shows you what’s on the menu.

Chef Lenny Martinsen, the executive chef for Sodexo Live! at the Superdome is proud of his team-themed dishes for the Sugar Bowl. He created “Texas Tacos” for the Texas Longhorns fans and a “Puget Sound Po-Boy” with crab meat as well, as a 3-foot Po-boy with fried seafood on top for the Washington Huskies fans.

Martinsen said these dishes all will make both Texas and Washington fans feel at home, but with New Orleans flair.

Sodexo Live! is the exclusive concessionaire for the Caesars Superdome. The Allstate Sugar Bowl is Jan. 1st at 7:45 p.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.