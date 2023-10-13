NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The new Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour‘ movie is out in movie theaters. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez went to the AMC movie theaters in Elmwood to talk to fans, ready to re-live the concert through the big screen.

“For people like me that have been with her growing up, this is a cultural moment. This is a moment in history. I’m very excited to see it and sing and dance with other Swifties,” Taylor Swift fan Amber Hollier said.

With movie merchandise, fans are marking this historic movie experience which tracks all of Swift’s music through the years.

“Taylor Swift popcorn buckets, cups, posters, tote bags, and a baton, – that’s fun,” Taylor Swift fan Nicolle Lanson said.

Lanson saw the movie and says it’s absolutely everything.

“It is so good and emotional if you’re a Swiftie. Really a cool experience. I just love what she stands for, women empowerment,” Lanson said.

This movie will give local fans a taste of what’s to come especially since Taylor Swift will be bringing her “Eras Tour” to the Superdome in October of 2024.

“I think it is great that the movie is out for people who couldn’t get tickets to the shows,” Hollier said.

“They should come to see this movie if they don’t have the means to go to the concert. It is a really good way to make it affordable for people,” Lanson said.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour movie is now playing at theaters nationwide.

