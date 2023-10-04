NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tired of the old office.

The same, stuffy cubicle.

Now, you can work poolside.

It’s called Wet Wednesday.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood clocks you in.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories