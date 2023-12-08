NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Step on up.
And step on into the head of Vincent van Gogh.
And into his heart.
And into his paintings.
The Sunflowers.
The Starry Night.
It’s in New Orleans.
It’s here until Mardi Gras.
And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is ready to be your tour guide.
It’s Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.
