At his Simon Store at Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — He’s a legend.

He is New Orleans sign man Simon.

You’ve seen the signs of his work all around town.

And this year, this holiday season, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood sees Simon popping up at the mall.

He’s got a pop-up store at Lakeside Shopping Center.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts