NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Herman and Yvonne Clayton have a big New Orleans family.

Hundreds of kids.

Kids who have found a home at their home.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood gives you a look inside their life and how they opened their home up to be an address for Boys Town Louisiana.

One of their sons is now a professional wrestler and an actor.

He’s Luke Hawx.

Without the Claytons, his parents, Luke wonders where he’d be today.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories