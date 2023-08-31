It's National Gyro Day on September 1

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The day for the gyro is Friday, Sept. 1.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features guy Bill Wood celebrating the day before.

It’s National Gyro Day Eve.

The party is just getting started in Metairie at Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe.

On the menu is the gyro, a big chunk of meat from a rotisserie sliced and served inside pita bread.

