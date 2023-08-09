METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — They’re getting ready to go on the road.

The Rummel High School Raider Band.

Joining the band is the Chapellette Dance Team from Archbishop Chappelle.

They’re on the field of summer band camp.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there.

The band and the dancers are on their way to Hawaii.

They’ll travel four-thousand miles for a parade.

It’s the Pearl Harbor Day Parade on November 7.

