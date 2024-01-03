NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — He’s had it on his mind for a long time.

Cruise ships, that is.

He’s 9-year-old Oliver LoCicero.

He’s a third grader from Old Metairie.

And there’s just something about cruise ships.

They fascinate LoCicero.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is about to set sail on this story that’s about to become a dream come true for LoCicero and the Carnival Cruise Ship Valor.

