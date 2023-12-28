With bracelets to change lives

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — She’s a Louisiana 10-year-old.

Her name is Izzy Authement.

At home, she’s a one-woman bracelet-making machine.

That’s right, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know.

Izzy makes bracelets.

She makes them.

And she sells them.

And the money she makes she gives away.

All to kids with brain cancer.

If you’d like to buy one of Izzy’s bracelets, you can email her team at pamauthement@yahoo.com.

