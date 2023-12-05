Since 1940, Sisters of the Holy Family have had the right recipe

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — You’ll be blessed.

With every bite.

They’re cookies baked by New Orleans nuns.

They are the sisters from Sisters of the Holy Family.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood gives you a look at the making and baking.

It’s a tradition that goes back to 1940.

That’s more than 80 years of these potato-chip-thin pecan cookies.

You can buy them by the tin.

To order your own batch, just give the nuns a call at (504)-241-3088

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts