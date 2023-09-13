NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There’s a new luxury steakhouse opening this fall on St. Charles Avenue in the old Melting Pot location, and they are selling gold steaks for around $400.

Gaia: A New Age Steakhouse is set to open later this month, and reservations are available online.

On Gaia’s website, they say they are “bigger, bolder and more dramatic.” Their menu states that they serve only prime American, Australian and Japanese Wagyu. Their steaks are grilled to order, over charcoal embers, and cut to their unique house style.

On their menu, they sell: 24 Karat Gold coated highly marbled striploin, Golden Mignon, which is a 24 Karat Gold coated highly marbled tenderloin. They also will be serving a Golden Royal Lamb and a Golden Tomahawk, which is a 24 Karat Gold-coated bone-in-ribeye.

Gaia is located at 1820 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts