NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Saints safety Tyrann “Honeybadger” Mathieu showed he loves to give back to the community by giving out nearly 400 turkeys to families in need. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez asked Tyrann how he likes his turkeys.

“Well, I’ll be honest with you. I can eat a good turkey, but I’m more of a ham guy,” he said.

Mathieu handed out turkeys and fixings to families at the Salvation Army on South Claiborne Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 14. This was the 8th year for “Tyrann’s Turkeys.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts