NEW ORELANS (WGNO) — All she wants for Christmas is Jimmy Graham! A Saints fan continues to try to woo Saints player Jimmy Graham and get a date with the tight end.

During Sunday’s game at the Caesars Superdome, the Saints took on the Detroit Lions, ultimately losing 33-28.

At the game, Saints fan Ashley Hollier showed her continued support for Jimmy Graham, who scored a touchdown with another clever and creative sign, asking for a date.

You may remember in October, Hollier took her shot with Jimmy Graham with a handmade sign reading, “Not Taylor Swift but can I date a tight end? #GimmeJimmy.”

(Courtesy: Ashley Hollier)

With still no date with Graham yet, she decided to bring another clever sign to this weekend’s Saints game. This new sign reads, “My Christmas List: 1. Jimmy in the Game. 2. Jimmy in the End Zone. 3. Jimmy in my DM’s. #Gimme Jimmy.”

(Courtesy: Ashley Hollier)

So far, two of those “Christmas wishes” came true. In fact, Graham played for the first time in months, and he ended up in the end zone and scored a touchdown for the team. Now, Hollier’s just waiting for #3 on her Christmas wish list to come true. Santa, are you listening?

“It was fun checking off my list during the game, and we were all so excited to see Jimmy back on the field and scoring a touchdown! I believe in Jimmy, Santa and the power of manifestation,” said Hollier.

(Courtesy: Ashely Hollier)

Previously, Hollier told WGNO’s Kenny Lopez that she decided to make the first sign because, “I feel like a sports quote appropriately sums it up. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts