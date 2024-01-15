NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Reality star Trishelle Cannatella is on a new television show, “The Traitors,” which can be found on Peacock.

Cannatella is originally from Cut Off and lives in New Orleans. She first rocketed to stardom on MTV’s “The Real World: Las Vegas,” where she instantly became a fan favorite. After “The Real World,” she appeared on numerous television shows, including MTV’s “The Challenge,” “The Surreal Life,” “Punk’d” and “Fear Factor.”

Cannatella, who’s reality television royalty, now stars on the second season of “The Traitors,” on Peacock, where contestants compete to find out who “the traitor” is. It’s a psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The final contestant could win up to $250,000. The show was filmed in a castle in Scotland and is now streaming.

She will also be competing in this year’s “Greasing of the Poles” at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans on the Friday before Mardi Gras.

