NOLA's Jay Gallet is on his way

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is home to a host of heroes.

And now, the number one oyster shucker in all of America.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood introduces you to Jay Gallet.

He’s an athlete.

A champion.

And now he’s traveling to Ireland to the world championship for oyster shuckers.

It’s a new kind of competition.

For Jay Gallet, that means he’s learning to handle a new kind of knife.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories