NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It is a new year, and, for some, that means cutting back on alcohol. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez went to Urban South Brewery, where a non-alcoholic beer was brewed up to help people cut back.

Is it your New Year’s Resolution to have a dry January, but what if you’re having a hard time cutting out your favorite beer?

“There are a ton of different reasons why you’d want a non-alcoholic version of your favorite beer, so we made it,” said Marketing Manager at Urban South Brewery Kristin Marshall.

For the past two years, Urban South Brewery has been working on brewing up a non-alcoholic version of its Hazy Juicy IPA Holy Roller.

“For those who want to participate in dry January, for our sober friends year-round and designated drivers,” Marshall said.

She went on to say, “So, it is the same hops that you love in Holy Roller. The yeast is the only thing we varied in the recipe. It just doesn’t produce alcohol when we brew it.”

Urban South wants to tap into beers that offer a lifestyle alternative without sacrificing flavor.

“We are the first brewery in the city to do a non-alcoholic version of our beer,” Marshall said.

Michael Milligan and Kayla Ibarra are visiting from Atlanta and they said they are surprised at how much they like this non-alcoholic beer.

“It is light and fresh. You can’t tell there’s no alcohol in it,” Milligan said.

“You are kicking it with friends, and you still want to be cool, still want a beverage, so this is perfect, and it fits into my New Year’s resolution to drink less. I’m going to need a six-pack,” Ibarra said.

The new non-alcoholic beer is available for purchase at Urban South Brewery.

