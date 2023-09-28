NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new musical about one of the greatest musicians of all-time is making its way to the Saenger Theatre. “A Wonderful World”—a new musical about the life and loves of Louis Armstrong is making its debut in New Orleans where the jazz legend was from.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked to the cast.

The cast of the new musical is second lining into the Saenger Theatre, ready for the show’s debut in New Orleans.

“I get the honor of playing Louis Armstrong. Louis Armstrong is an iconic American hero. He was one of the first jazz musicians to be on the front of Times Magazine. He was one of the ones that helped change the way Americans viewed African Americans and he did it all with a smile,” James Monroe Iglehart, who plays Louis Armstrong said.

The show’s music is sure to make you smile, all in honor of this wonderful trumpeter.

“He was an amazing, entertaining genius. He was a really deep guy. He was a man like everyone else. He made decisions that he had to live with,” Iglehart said.

WGNO met the cast at The Roosevelt Hotel’s Blue Room where Armstrong performed.

“The fact that we get to stand in the same place where his spirit lingers just pushes our show forward,” he said.

While the music will move your soul, the dancing will move your feet.

“Showing the authentic movement of the time,” Aurelia Michael, a choreographer said.

“We see Armstrong’s playing caters to movement and rhythm that tap dancers did at the time,” Dewitt Fleming Jr., a choreographer said.

A timeless musician who reminded us all of a wonderful world continues to live on through a wonderful show.

