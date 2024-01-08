NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The instructions are simple.

In this New Orleans class, you simply make a mess.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says that’s what ninth graders from New Harmony High School are actually doing.

It’s a hands-on, fingers-deep experiment in giving old gallons of paint a brand new life.

And that includes giving whatever they create a new name.

A name for the color that’s created.

One group calls their new color Volcanic Eruption.

The classroom is the back room at The Green Project.

It’s a New Orleans thrift store for life’s leftovers.

