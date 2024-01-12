NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Seeing musician Valerie Sassyfras perform is a wild and crazy experience.

In the past, Sassyfras has even been featured on “America’s Got Talent” and “The Ellen Show.” WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke to her about what she’s been up to lately, including her new documentary, “Nobody May Come.”

“Two filmmakers from Los Angeles followed me around for a year and a half. The film is actually pretty funny, and I’m surprised by that,” she said.

Of course, the documentary, “Nobody May Come” is funny because Sassyfras is a one in a million performer.

“It was just me being me. I’m not putting on for the screen because I can’t act anyways,” she said.

Don’t be surprised if she dances with a giant pickle or a T-Rex.

“My mother told me ‘Valerie, you’re doing too much.’ I said, mom, you got to put it all out there. There’s no such thing as too much. Otherwise, you are just like everyone else. You got to stick out,” she said.

Sassyfras has made a career of sticking out, performing on several national TV shows.

“You got to keep them entertained and make them forget about their troubles,” she said.

Sassyfras plays the keyboard, mandolin and accordion, but says she would still like to learn the fiddle.

“The fiddle because it is the same set up as the mandolin,” she said.

Sassyfras is excited for her upcoming performance with the documentary screening and special Q&A with the filmmakers.

“At the last screening, people were throwing popcorn at the screen, hooting and hollering. It felt like a cult thing, like a ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ Sassyfras style,” she said.

Whether on stage or on film, her essence is pure fun!

“You feed off the audience, and the audience feeds off you. I love the back and forth,” she said.

The special documentary screening with a performance and Q&A with the filmmakers will take place on two nights, Jan. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. at The Zeitgeist Theater in Arabi.

