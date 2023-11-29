NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Vince Vance, the musician suing Mariah Carey over the hit Christmas song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” is finally speaking out with WGNO’s Kenny Lopez about the lawsuit against the “Queen of Christmas.”

Vance is suing Carey for $20 million for her 1994 Christmas song, which has become a mega-hit anthem over the years.

Vance also had a Christmas hit with his song with the same title, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” His version became a hit in 1989 before Carey’s song was released and continued to be a holiday favorite in the years that followed.

Vance says he’s suing because the songs are too similar. The lawsuit was originally filed in the summer of 2022, but the case is now being moved from Louisiana to California.

“I was trying to buy sheet music for my song, and when I did, they wouldn’t let me get mine, they’d only let me get hers, so it kind of hurt my feelings a bit. I just want her to say, I’m sorry,” Vance said.

Despite the battle over his song, the feeling of Christmas remains in his heart.

In a November statement from Vince, who’s real name is Andy Stone, his manager Jay Ceravola, stated, “Now we are moving forward to a final conclusion either through settlement or a trial. It is self-evident that over 50% of her words in the song are from Vince’s rendition. It is simply a case of copyright infringement.”

Vince Vance & the Valiants have been a beloved novelty act for many years in Louisiana, where Vance resides.

Vince Vance will be performing a special Christmas show in Slidell on Dec. 1.

