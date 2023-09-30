NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Looking for some quirky or bizarre art? The new “Museum of Mediocre Art” officially opens at NOLA Mix Records in Uptown New Orleans on Saturday, Sept. 30.

MOMA, the Museum of Mediocre Art, is new in town and it is bringing art that’ll make you scratch your head.

“You are going to look at it and say what is going on here,” said Ben Epstein, the Owner of Museum of Mediocre Art and NOLA Mix Records, where the new museum is located.

“Basically, we are going to highlight the other kind of art that is usually ignored or considered bizarre, but we find beauty in the bizarreness of it,” Epstein said.

Epstein says there are 25 pieces of mediocre art at NOLA Mix Records.

“Most of the stuff is from thrift stores around town or donated as well,” he said.

Epstein makes up the stories to go along with the art he finds.

“I try to come up with something humorous,” Epstein said.

He went on to say, “We all appreciate the effort that was put into the art. You do a little double take and go hmmm ok, this looks interesting there’s something off here.”

The Museum of Mediocre Art is officially open in NOLA Mix Records at 1522 Magazine Street.

They are taking art donations if you have some art that is “mediocre.”

