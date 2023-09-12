NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At the airport, Louis Armstrong International, the food for thought is, that the food here is good.

Among America’s best.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has been taking a taste test.

For example, the gumbo at Leah’s Kitchen.

And if you traveled with too much turbulence, a cocktail could be the cure.

And maybe that means drinks at Cure.

The airport is also in a contest to be the best in the USA.

Anyone can vote for Louis Armstrong International Airport on the USA Today 10 Best website.

If dinner is your final destination, you don’t need a ticket to do dinner at the airport.

To register for a day pass to dine, visit the FlyMSY website.

