METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — What’s old is what’s new.

It’s in Metairie.

That’s where you’ll get to meet friends at a new meat market.

The place is fairly new.

But the idea is old-fashioned.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood serve up the story.

It’s at McCord’s Butchery on Veterans Boulevard.

And here, you’ll meet Sam McCord behind the butcher block.

Sam has quite the resume.

He’s been a chef at two-star Michelin restaurants in Paris, New York and Philadelphia.

And now he’s here.

In the neighborhood, he believes is the best.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories