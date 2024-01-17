On a silver plate in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It arrives on a silver plate.

It’s prepared to cure whatever ails you.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the Martini of the Year.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s stirred at a New Orleans bar.

It’s the Chandelier Bar at the Four Seasons New Orleans.

It’s the invention of Beverage Manager Hadi Ktiri.

You can also call him a magician.

This martini is said to be magic.

