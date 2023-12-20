NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If there’s no place like home for the holidays.

And New Orleans is home.

All you’ll want for Christmas is to belly up.

With a belly as jolly as Santa’s, at one of the city’s bars.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood invites you to step into The Eliza Jane, a downtown hotel.

That’s where you’ll then step into Jingle & Jester.

It’s a bar where they really do deck the halls.

The place popped up just in time for the holidays.

And you’ll be able to pop in until Jan. 6, 2024.

