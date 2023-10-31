MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A big part of Halloween is the candy and the costumes, but what about a candy costume?

A Mandeville business is making wigs out of cotton candy, and WGNO’s Kenny Lopez shows just how these wigs are good enough to eat!

Stephanie Shank at Fluff Gourmet Fairy Floss in Mandeville is making magic.

“Here we are America’s first interactive cotton candy party center. This is where children come to build their own cotton candy. You can add glitter, sprinkles, edible stickers,” she said.

For Halloween, Shank’s busy making Halloween-themed cotton candy like a “Jack-O-Lantern Mickey Mouse.” They have 42 flavors and special holiday flavors like their Halloween-themed cotton candy flavors: “Spookies and Cream,” “Zombie Food,” “Candy Corn” and “Pumpkin Pie.”

Lots of sweet treats here, but also tricks! Tricking people into thinking you are someone else with her cleverly crafted handmade cotton candy wigs.

“It is my creative outlet and something I love doing. I love having a new challenge. I love something that I can really put my hands on and work with. It is an art form that is new that no one really has,” Shank said.

She’s made Marie Antoinette wigs and ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson sister witches’ wigs, and she even can make the King of Rock-N-Roll Elvis Presley wigs.

“We can make any wig you want. We use a wig cap so it won’t stick to your hair, but it will melt eventually, so it is not something that will last forever,” she said.

Fluff Gourmet Fairy Floss has been open since April 2022. They started wholesale and are selling their cotton candy nationwide and internationally.

Fluff Gourmet Fairy Floss is located at 3075 East Causeway Approach in Mandeville.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts