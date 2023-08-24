MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Football, baseball, basketball.
If it’s from the world of sports, you’ll find it here.
Collectors gather at what’s called Buy-You Collectables Show.
It’s at the Castine Center in Mandeville.
It’s Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood gives you a sneak peek.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Yes, you can grill when you tailgate, but… Fire Marshal clarifies Louisiana burn ban
- Concordia Parish man accused of forcing a minor to watch sexually explicit videos with him; arrested
- Storm chances Thursday, some could be strong
- Councilmembers to announce short term rental ban legislation
- MLB pitcher’s foot broken after hit by 119.5 mph comebacker