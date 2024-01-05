The Oscar for broadcast journalism - the Edward R. Murrow

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a big prize.

And it’s a big deal.

It’s the Edward R. Murrow Award.

Named for the man who virtually invented broadcast journalism.

And it’s going to the Loyola University New Orleans students who put on a podcast.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is listening in to a real award winner.

