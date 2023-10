Female owned & operated on Magazine Street in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s new in New Orleans.

It’s called Love Weld.

It’s a jewelry store and a jewelry style.

All female-owned and operated.

It’s on Magazine Street, Uptown.

And according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood, it’s the kind of jewelry you’ll never lose.

